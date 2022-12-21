Tiaa Fsb Acquires 3,965 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.