Tiaa Fsb Acquires 61 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

