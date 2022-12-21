Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

