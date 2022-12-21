Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 12,453 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

