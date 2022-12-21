Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.