Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 314 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 95.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 139.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $875.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $894.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.