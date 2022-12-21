Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 4,584 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 164,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 758,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,981,000 after buying an additional 152,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

