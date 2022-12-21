Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

