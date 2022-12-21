Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American States Water were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.