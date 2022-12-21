Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Leidos were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

