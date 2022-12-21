Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 322,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MTUM opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

