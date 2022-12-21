Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.