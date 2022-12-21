Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 439,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

