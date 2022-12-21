Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

