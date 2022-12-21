Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Yum China were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

