Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $174.44 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

