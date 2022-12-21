Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

