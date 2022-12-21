Tiaa Fsb Has $212,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

