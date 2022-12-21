Tiaa Fsb Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $3,700,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 276,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $139,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

