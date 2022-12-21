Tiaa Fsb Has $225,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GSK were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 182,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

