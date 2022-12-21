Tiaa Fsb Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

