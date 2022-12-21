Tiaa Fsb Has $261,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Loews were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

