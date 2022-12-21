Tiaa Fsb Has $299,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.