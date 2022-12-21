Tiaa Fsb Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

