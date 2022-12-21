Tiaa Fsb Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 370.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

