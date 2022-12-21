Tiaa Fsb Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ASML were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $563.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.92. The firm has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

