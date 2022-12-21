Tiaa Fsb Has $372,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $107,597,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $41,568,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

