Tiaa Fsb Invests $202,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BOH opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.