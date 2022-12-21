Tiaa Fsb Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

