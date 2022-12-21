Tiaa Fsb Purchases 152 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ingredion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingredion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4 %

Ingredion Announces Dividend

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

