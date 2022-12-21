Tiaa Fsb Purchases 37,835 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 155,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

