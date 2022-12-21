Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

