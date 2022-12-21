Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

