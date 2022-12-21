Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.