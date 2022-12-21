Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,244 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

