Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,250 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 64.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

