Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,486 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.