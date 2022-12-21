Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,576 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.