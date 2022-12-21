Tiaa Fsb Sells 161 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

