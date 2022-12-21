Tiaa Fsb Sells 178 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edison International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

