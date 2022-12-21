Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,181 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

