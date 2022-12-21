Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,653 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.