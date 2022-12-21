Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,410 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

