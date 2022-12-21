Tiaa Fsb Sells 416 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pool were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pool by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average is $342.03. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $569.46.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

