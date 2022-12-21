Tiaa Fsb Sells 581 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Textron were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.