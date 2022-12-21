Tiaa Fsb Sells 618 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,926,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

ARCC stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



