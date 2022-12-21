Tiaa Fsb Sells 97 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $319,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $471,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 77.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

