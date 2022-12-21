Tiaa Fsb Takes $248,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,561,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

