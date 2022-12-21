Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 621,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

