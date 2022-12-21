Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sempra were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.25. Sempra has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

